DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Caledonian Metallers SAOR celebrates a decade of "Aura.” On Saturday
27th July, the band will play their highly rated album “Aura” in itsentirety at The Underworld in London. Supporting them are Swiss Atmospheric Pagan Black metallers Can Bardd and Northe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs