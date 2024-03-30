DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Armen Donelian with Jay Anderson & Dennis Mackrel

The Century Room
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($30-$40 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Since 1975, pianist and composer ARMEN DONELIAN has performed internationally in major venues in 25 countries as a sideman in bands led by Sonny Rollins, Chet Baker, Mongo Santamaria, Billy Harper, Jackie Paris, Anne Marie Moss,...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

