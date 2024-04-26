Top track

Local Acoustic Showcase + Artists

The Garage
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Local acoustic showcase featuring Emmy Woods, FINICK, Kiernan Tollefson, Hattie Peach, and Eldest Daughter.

Local artists RarePress (and more!) will have their art and creations for sale!

Bring a non-perishable food item to benefit 360 Communities, a non...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.
Lineup

Venue

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

