Gitkin w/ Nick Pagan

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Indulge your sonic wanderlust with the sounds of Gitkin, the grammy nominated multi instrumentalist traverses realms of psychedelic cumbia, mystical blues, spaghetti western and middle eastern surf. The result is a genuine sonic expression of rich and info...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

