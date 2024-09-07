Top track

Ride - Vapour Trail

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ride

Boiler Shop
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£36.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ride - Vapour Trail
Got a code?

About

Ride will be playing Boiler shop Newcastle this september

14+ under 16’s to be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by Pink Dot
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ride

Venue

Boiler Shop

20 South Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3PE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.