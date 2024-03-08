Top track

Carl Brave & Pretty Solero - Fototessera

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Notte dell'Amore

Traffic Club
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carl Brave & Pretty Solero - Fototessera
Got a code?

About

LITHIUM PRESENTA NOTTE DELL' AMORE, LA NUOVA SCENA CAPITOLINA CHE INCONTRA LA GANG DELL’AMORE.

PRETTY SOLERO + GUEST, SOUTHSIDE75, GIOVANE GABON, TAMACORE, GOBLIN

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

Pretty Solero

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.