Hyloxolos w/ DJ John Dwyer

Gold-Diggers
29 Feb - 1 Mar
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Today we’re announcing the debut Hyloxolos show at Gold Diggers in Hollywood on February 29th. The band is Dave Harrington (Darkside, Taper’s Choice), Peter Bauer (The Walkmen), Dylan Carlson (Earth), Dylan Fujioka (Meat Bodies, Best Coast) and Otis Bauer...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Dwyer

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

