Frank Hurricane

Static Age Records
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
About

If you haven't seen him before, you really need to. FRANK HURRICANE is an unstoppable force of nature, a crazy hippy griot, and a personified shit-eating grin all stuffed into one large meatball sub. With multiple albums under his belt via Feeding Tube Rec...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.
Lineup

Frank Hurricane

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

