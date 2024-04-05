Top track

Lathan Warlick at Growlers - Friday, April 5th

Growlers
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsMemphis
$20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lathan Warlick brings The Up And Ready Tour to Growlers in Memphis, TN on Friday, April 5th 2024

All Ages
Presented by Reaction Presents, Bowe Inc. & MFG Promotions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lathan Warlick

Venue

Growlers

1911 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

