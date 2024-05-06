Top track

LA Priest - Oino

LA Priest

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 6 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.93

About

Après un concert mémorable et complet à la Boule Noire en septembre 023, LA Priest revient à Paris, le 6 mai à La Maroquinerie !

Sept ans après sa collaboration avec Connan Mockasin au sein du projet Soft Hair, et trois ans après la sortie de son deuxième...

Tout public
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LA Priest

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

