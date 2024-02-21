DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for the February edition of Liner Notes!
What to expect: Readings, followed by conversation, and then a listening session with records selected by the poets.
This month's guests:
Warren C. Longmire is a writer, computer programmer, educator and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.