MOS & Lovra pres. House Cat

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From outside yourself to inside yourself.

Experience inverted morphing at the club on Saturday, 24th February, for Lovra’s House Cat.

Cat in the hat mush, Dr.Suess is sending wofters from down under. Patience, full line up will be revealed.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lee Foss, LOVRA, Matt Sassari

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

