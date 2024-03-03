DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NEW ORLEANS VERMÚ
En este día de fiesta y vermú podrás disfrutar de la música y ambiente del más puro estilo "New Orleans" de los años 20 junto al maravilloso sexteto Tropical Moon Jazz Band liderado por @tonisaxmusic.
Esta banda especializada en jazz de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.