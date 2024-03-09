DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Faded - Dirty Dozen

229
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £15
About

It’s been a minute but we’re back… Join us for our first event of 2024 and also our 12th Birthday.

We’ll be celebrating 12 years of Faded in style with some surprises as we also mix up the hottest Hip Hop, RnB, Amapiano, Afrobeats and Dancehall until 4am....

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Faded
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

