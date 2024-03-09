DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s been a minute but we’re back… Join us for our first event of 2024 and also our 12th Birthday.
We’ll be celebrating 12 years of Faded in style with some surprises as we also mix up the hottest Hip Hop, RnB, Amapiano, Afrobeats and Dancehall until 4am....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.