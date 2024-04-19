Top track

Nocny Kochanek - Andżeju…

Nocny Kochanek

Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
About

Nocny Kochanek at 229 London on 19th April 2024. The Night Lover once again sets off on a trip outside the country. Krzysiek and Father Arkadiusz accompanied by Kazon, Artur and Żurek will visit Great Britain and play in Swansea, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Manc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nocny Kochanek.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nocny Kochanek

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

