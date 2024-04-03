Top track

The Tears & Gearz Tour: ZEE MACHINE & Bentley Robles

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 3 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bentley Robles

ZEE MACHINE

and special guests

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bentley Robles, ZEE MACHINE

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

