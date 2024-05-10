Top track

Jodie Harsh - My House

Jodie Harsh

Night Tales
Fri, 10 May, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Jodie Harsh

Described by Out magazine as "Britain's best-known drag queen", Jodie Harsh is a DJ, producer and drag performer based in London. Citing her early club experiences, Madonna's 'Music' video and the golden era of NYC's nightlife as her main influences, her l

Posted by DICE

Event information

Nobody else is doing it quite like Jodie Harsh. Her trademark blonde beehive and thumping DJ sets have made her a club scene icon not just in London, but across the World.

Instantly recognisable, that iconic silhouette can be found DJ’ing globally on fest...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jodie Harsh

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

