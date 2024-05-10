DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Described by Out magazine as “Britain’s best-known drag queen”, Jodie Harsh is a DJ, producer and drag performer based in London. Citing her early club experiences, Madonna’s ‘Music’ video and the golden era of NYC’s nightlife as her main influences, her l
Read more
Nobody else is doing it quite like Jodie Harsh. Her trademark blonde beehive and thumping DJ sets have made her a club scene icon not just in London, but across the World.
Instantly recognisable, that iconic silhouette can be found DJ’ing globally on fest...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.