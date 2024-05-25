DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sarah Potenza live at Eddie's Attic!
Sarah Potenza is a critically acclaimed singer and songwriter with a nationwide fanbase. She competed on NBC’s The Voice, and America’s Got Talent. In 2021 her rendition of “Worthy” on her sophomore album “Road to Rome...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.