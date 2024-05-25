DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sarah Potenza

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sarah Potenza live at Eddie's Attic!

Sarah Potenza is a critically acclaimed singer and songwriter with a nationwide fanbase. She competed on NBC’s The Voice, and America’s Got Talent. In 2021 her rendition of “Worthy” on her sophomore album “Road to Rome...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

