DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elephant Stone + Karma Sheen

The Lexington
Fri, 3 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a remarkable journey spanning 15 years, Elephant Stone has established itself as a vanguard in the psych-pop universe. Under the inspired leadership of Rishi Dhir, the band has ceaselessly pushed the boundaries of musical storytelling. Fueled by Dhir'...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elephant Stone, Karma Sheen

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

