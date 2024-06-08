Top track

Grum - Everytime

Grum Live

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $29.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From his beginnings as part of the electro house zeitgeist through to his current status as one of the most innovative producers in the wider realms of trance and progressive house, Scottish producer Grum has always been a captivating force. A major part o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn and EMW
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grum, Zehv

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

