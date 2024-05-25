DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For the past 30 years, James Lavelle has been at the forefront of global club culture.
Known as much for his highly eclectic DJ sets as for his production work with
UNKLE, Lavelle has been lauded as a highly influential tastemaker and musical
curator....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.