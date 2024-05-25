Top track

On My Knees (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

Unkle

Bristol Beacon
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£35.75

About

For the past 30 years, James Lavelle has been at the forefront of global club culture.

Known as much for his highly eclectic DJ sets as for his production work with

UNKLE, Lavelle has been lauded as a highly influential tastemaker and musical

curator....

14+ (Under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

UNKLE

Venue

Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

