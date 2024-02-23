DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Where Else's Kent Pop Exchange Presents
TARMAC
-- Jake Aird, Luke Butler, and Max Newton. A 3 piece noise outfit residing in Margate. Great fun for all the family.
County Lines
-- Informed by the Medway Towns, County Lines are a four-piece Rhythm and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.