AHF - Agave Fiesta

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkTucson
$70.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Agave Fiesta 2024!

Saturday, April 20

7-10pm

21+

$65

This annual signature event showcases all things agave, including presentations, over 50 small-batch artisanal agave spirits, and an agave cocktail showdown. Enjoy live music from Som do Sisal, deli...

This is a 21+ event
Agave Heritage Festival
$
Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

