Factory 93 Presents VTSS - 3.2

Lot 613
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
Los Angeles
$43.59

About VTSS

One of the most exciting DJs from the new wave of high-speed and industrial techno artists, VTSS has been carving a niche of her own. Pairing demonic industrial techno with EBM, sped-up trance and hardcore, the Polish DJ, producer and vocalist has been pla Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Get ready for a wild ride as VTSS brings her signature genre-bending sound to Lot 613 on March 2nd

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Factory 93.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VTSS

Venue

Lot 613

613 Imperial St, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
600 capacity

