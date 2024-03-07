Top track

Taylor Swift - I Knew You Were Trouble

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Testify: Gospel Choir perform Taylor Swift

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Taylor Swift - I Knew You Were Trouble
Got a code?

About

We are delighted to announce Testify is back with a brand new gospel performance of Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ this March.

Following Taylor Swift’s genre-defining country album ‘Red’, its re-recording in 2022 marked a milestone in the superstar's career. Celebr...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.