Domicile presents Bloody Mary

Domicile Miami
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Bloody Mary is a French born, Berlin based DJ, producer and label owner who is no stranger to the world of acid and techno. Come join us in the metal cave with support from Neardark , KUJO and ciguapa305

Girls 18+ Guys 21+
Presented by Domicile.
Lineup

Bloody Mary

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.