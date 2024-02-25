Top track

Eli Escobar & Nomi Ruiz - Dance 4 Love '99 (Club Mix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Snowed in with Tiki Disco

Knockdown Center
Sun, 25 Feb, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eli Escobar & Nomi Ruiz - Dance 4 Love '99 (Club Mix)
Got a code?

About

Join us for Snowed in with Tiki Disco, an indoor winter day party from the kings of summer. Eli Escobar, DJ Lloyd and Andy Pry take over the Atrium from 3-10pm, outfitting the room with summery flair to counter winter's chill. As always, this is free with...

21+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eli Escobar, DJ Lloyd

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.