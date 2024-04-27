Top track

Donna Blue - Fantasy Girl

Donna Blue

Kantine am Berghain
Sat, 27 Apr, 8:30 pm
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Donna Blue is the musical duo and couple consisting of Danique van Kesteren and Bart van Dalen. With their chic, 1960s-inspired chamber pop, the Dutch duo embodies the spirit of Nancy & Lee, Serge Gainsbourg, and echo the influence of film composers such a...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

