Donuts are Forever 18

Baby's All Right
Sun, 18 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
$19.97
About

DONUTS ARE FOREVER 18

An annual tribute to a Detroit music legend.

A yearly fundraiser for Building Beats.

Full lineup coming soon. Hold tight.

Building Beats is celebrating 10 years! All proceeds help fund our music education and mentorship program—bb...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

