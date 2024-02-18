DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DONUTS ARE FOREVER 18
An annual tribute to a Detroit music legend.
A yearly fundraiser for Building Beats.
Full lineup coming soon. Hold tight.
Building Beats is celebrating 10 years! All proceeds help fund our music education and mentorship program—bb...
