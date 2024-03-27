DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bug Teeth / Ziplock / Wonderbug

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friends Serene are delighted to welcome Bug Teeth to The Windmill for a special London headline show on Wednesday 27th March!

Support from Ziplock & Wonderbug.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Friends Serene.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bug Teeth, Wonderbug

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

