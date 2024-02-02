DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
>LOCOBEACH withspecial guests Chico Raro Band
>> Doors 7pn, Show 8pm
>>> $20 advance/ $25 door
LOCOBEACH:
Locobeach is cumbia pop; latin disco with a psychedelic/spaghetti western edge. This supergroup of a band is comprised of Jose Luis Pardo on gu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.