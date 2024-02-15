DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Arciliuto N4 w/ Safffo

Teatro Arciliuto
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CLUB ARCILIUTO N.4

w/ Safffo

h. 19:30 Apertura porte - Flash tattoos by @714.301 + Mostra fotografica di Ludovica Anzaldi & Ornella Vernier

h. 20:00 Cena su prenotazione a cura di Eat Out (prenota sotto)

h. 21:00 Presentazione del libro "I need you" di...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bla Studio.

Teatro Arciliuto

Piazza Di Montevecchio 5, 00186 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

