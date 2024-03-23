Top track

Good Vibration

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soothsayers

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 23 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Good Vibration
Got a code?

About

Soothsayers! Truly one of the great live bands of South London, an afro, dub, reggae shebeen, London’s finest and festival favorites! With 11 albums and 22 singles under their belt and literally hundreds of festival appearances around the world this going...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soothsayers

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.