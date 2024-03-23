DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soothsayers! Truly one of the great live bands of South London, an afro, dub, reggae shebeen, London’s finest and festival favorites! With 11 albums and 22 singles under their belt and literally hundreds of festival appearances around the world this going...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.