POPPE-queerdom + Special Guest Lina Galore

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
Selling fast
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝗦𝗔𝗕𝟮𝟳 ❑ 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘 ❑ #queerdom 👑🏳️‍🌈💅🏽

+ Special performance by LINA GALORE!

Nel tempio di POPPE la musica pop regna sovrana, il beat droppa come una favola e sotto la luna piena si celebra il rituale dell'impero QUEERDOM! Nostra Regina della...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.