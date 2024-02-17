Top track

Love If You Need It (feat. Fi McCluskey) - Mousse T.'s Classic Shizzle

Horse Meat Disco (All Night Long)

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
About Horse Meat Disco

Founded in 2004 by DJs James Hillard and Jim Stanton, Horse Meat Disco began as a queer underground basement party in south London, with a focus on giving disco a place in club culture. Since, HMD has grown into an internationally known disco event

Event information

Flipper's London is very proud to announce a special All Night Long session with Horse Meat Disco. The legendary London House & Disco aficionados, make their debut at West London's most exciting new venue. The main (non-skating) event runs from 8pm-1am

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
Lineup

Horse Meat Disco

Venue

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Ariel Way, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, W12 7SL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

