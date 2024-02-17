DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Founded in 2004 by DJs James Hillard and Jim Stanton, Horse Meat Disco began as a queer underground basement party in south London, with a focus on giving disco a place in club culture. Since, HMD has grown into an internationally known disco event – with
Flipper's London is very proud to announce a special All Night Long session with Horse Meat Disco. The legendary London House & Disco aficionados, make their debut at West London's most exciting new venue. The main (non-skating) event runs from 8pm-1am, wi...
