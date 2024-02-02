DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Doña Presents : JMG 2ND BIRTHDAY PARTY

Doña
Fri, 2 Feb, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

JMG 2ND BIRTHDAY PARTY

Jozana Music Group is a new music company that is women-focused, but not exclusive. JMG NIGHTS is an evening dedicated to championing women in music.

Feb 2nd we celebrate our 2nd year!

6pm-9pm : Heart workshop, tooth gems, open de...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jozana Music Group
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adele Tondu

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.