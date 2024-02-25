Top track

Kalia Vandever - We Wept In Turn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unheard: Vandever, Haldeman, Donovan Thomas

TBA Location New York
Sun, 25 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kalia Vandever - We Wept In Turn
Got a code?

About

*Location will be shared in the event confirmation email*

Unheard is a music series that explores listening, curiosity, and spontaneity through collaborative improvisation. An artist-in-residence leads three in-the-round performances throughout the year f...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Pique-nique Recordings.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

TBA Location New York

New York, NY, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.