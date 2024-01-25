DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Low Recordings: Feelin' Rhythm with Seven Davis Jr

The Goldfish
Thu, 25 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“Feelin’ Rhythm” a new night at HLP’s, The Goldfish. Inspired by Ron Trent’s “I Feel The Rhythm” and a nod to Low’s “Forward Rhythm” project, the night promises deep dance music with soul, groove, and smooth rhythm. After years of cultivating these sounds...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.
Lineup

Seven Davis Jr.

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

