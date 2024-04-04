DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oscar ‘SHOLTO’ Robertson is a drummer, instrumentalist, producer & composer based in London. Growing up with a love for jazz, soul, kraut, and 60s & 70s soundtracks, his music expresses a warm array of colours, analogue instrumental grooves and euphoric se...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.