in the loft: SHOLTO (Live)

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oscar ‘SHOLTO’ Robertson is a drummer, instrumentalist, producer & composer based in London. Growing up with a love for jazz, soul, kraut, and 60s & 70s soundtracks, his music expresses a warm array of colours, analogue instrumental grooves and euphoric se...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sholto

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

