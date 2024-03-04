DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Emanating from an evolving city the intriguing Sorcha Richardson invites Ye Vagabonds, Aby Coulibaly, Susan O'Neill, MOIO and Rachael Lavelle for a night of 21st century Irish song-writing.
From the folk-inspired to trailblazing R&B, Imagining Ireland 202...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.