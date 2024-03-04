Top track

Imagining Ireland

Barbican Hall
Mon, 4 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Emanating from an evolving city the intriguing Sorcha Richardson invites Ye Vagabonds, Aby Coulibaly, Susan O'Neill, MOIO and Rachael Lavelle for a night of 21st century Irish song-writing.

From the folk-inspired to trailblazing R&B, Imagining Ireland 202...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Serious.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Sorcha Richardson, Ye Vagabonds, Aby Coulibaly and 3 more

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open6:30 pm
2000 capacity

