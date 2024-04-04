Top track

zonmai - Fashionista

Concert • Zonmai + Olga Kiav

Le Mazette
Thu, 4 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Zonmai semble tout droit venue d’une heure de pointe sur MTV ou MCM au milieu des années 2000. C’est un concentré des déliriums Y2K de Britney Spears mêlés aux postures les plus punk de l’histoire, mais aussi, on y croit, une certaine idée de ce que France...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Lineup

Olga Kiav

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

