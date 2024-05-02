Top track

Dalí - Carcan de cuir

Dalí

Décadanse
Thu, 2 May, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dalí est un jeune artiste de 21 ans, dont les inspirations s’étendent de la chanson française au r’n’b US. Accompagné de son compositeur Kura, l’artiste développe une esthétique à la croisée des chemins entre rap et chanson, mêlant thématiques fortes et mé...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Artichaud Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dalí

Venue

Décadanse

1 Boulevard Henry Orrion, 44000 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

