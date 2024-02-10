Top track

Bolla Trio - I Shot the Sheriff (feat. Mr. T-Bone)

Space Jam: Bolla Trio + Mokambo Brothers!

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SPACE JAM _ ARCI BELLEZZA

Bolla Trio Meets Milano Underground +

Mokambo Brothers & DJ Dopey

SABATO 10 FEBBRAIO 2024 | H.22

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellez...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
Lineup

Bolla Trio

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

