The Hubbards - Free

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Hubbards

Colours Hoxton
Fri, 5 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

CloseUp Promotions presents The Hubbards

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Hubbards

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm

