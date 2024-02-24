DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Circle of Live - In Concert with Sebastian Mullaert

Barbican Hall
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dive into a night of creative freedom with improvised music concept project, Circle of Live featuring a stellar lineup including JakoJako, Joep Beving, Laura Misch and Sebastian Mullaert.

No under 5s
Presented by The Barbican.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Circle of Live

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity

