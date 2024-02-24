DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Bingo: WORST DATES IV

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
ComedyNottingham
About

Dabbers at the ready...

It’s time for our annual belated Drag Bingo Valentine Special... WORST DATES!

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 23RD / DOORS 8PM / GAMES START 8.30PM

Join your two hostesses Nana Arthole and Marilyn Sane, as they pull on your heart strings with th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Nana Arthole, Marilyn Sane

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

