Dabbers at the ready...
It’s time for our annual belated Drag Bingo Valentine Special... WORST DATES!
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 23RD / DOORS 8PM / GAMES START 8.30PM
Join your two hostesses Nana Arthole and Marilyn Sane, as they pull on your heart strings with th...
