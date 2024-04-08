Top track

Early Moods / Morbikon (Members of Municipal Waste) - Metal Monday

Live Wire Lounge
Mon, 8 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$17.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Doors 7pm

Presented by Live Wire Metal Mondays

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Early Moods, Morbikon

Venue

Live Wire Lounge

3394 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60641, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

