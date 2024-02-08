DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2nd Date added due to DEMAND. 1st Night Sold Out.
Stone Jets will be taking to the Fidelio stage to share fan favourite songs with a twist! This playbook event is meant to give context around stories, lyrics and melodies that make up the band's songs th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.