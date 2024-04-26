DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deli Girls (Live) + Special Guests

No90 Hackney Wick
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:00 pm
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“A vengeance document built on industrial mutant rage” is how Pitchfork describes Deli Girls’ 2019 sophomore album, I Don’t Know How to Be Happy. The raucous noise project of New York’s Danny Orlowski and a revolving team of producers, their sound staggers Read more

Deli Girls bring their incredible live show to Studio 9294 in Hackney Wick for a special night featuring more live acts and djs tba soon...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Deli Girls

No90 Hackney Wick

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

