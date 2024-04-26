DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Deli Girls bring their incredible live show to Studio 9294 in Hackney Wick for a special night featuring live sets from Dame Area, PC World and many more acts tba over the next few weeks...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.